Sikeston-area beauty shop glows up, becomes Cape Girardeau spa

Halie Belt worked as a medical assistant for seven years. It could be quite the hectic environment and she wanted to work in a more relaxing, inviting industry.

"Working in the medical field was the complete opposite of that, so that's somewhat what led me to doing this," Belt said.

"This" turned out to be The Village Spa and Boutique, which, until recently, she ran in the small town of Vanduser north of Sikeston, Missouri.

Now, however, she's relocated to Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"I was just here one evening. Me and my husband were eating at the Top of the Marq. We became aware of this building and thought about it for a few months. It's busier here in Cape Girardeau. There's lots of opportunities for more clientele," Belt said.

The Village Spa was revamped, dropping many of its boutique aspects. Belt said she downsized in services to be in a larger location.

As an esthetician, Belt provides facials, massages, lash lifts, brow laminations and waxes. The Village Spa is still waiting to officially open, but Belt said appointments will start in early September.