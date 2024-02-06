All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2023
Sikeston-area beauty shop glows up, becomes Cape Girardeau spa
Halie Belt worked as a medical assistant for seven years. It could be quite the hectic environment and she wanted to work in a more relaxing, inviting industry. "Working in the medical field was the complete opposite of that, so that's somewhat what led me to doing this," Belt said...
Christopher Borro
Esthetician Halie Belt moved The Village Spa to Cape Girardeau and plans to start services in early September. She said she liked the idea of being in a larger location and getting to know other small-business owners in Marquette Tower.
Esthetician Halie Belt moved The Village Spa to Cape Girardeau and plans to start services in early September. She said she liked the idea of being in a larger location and getting to know other small-business owners in Marquette Tower.

Halie Belt worked as a medical assistant for seven years. It could be quite the hectic environment and she wanted to work in a more relaxing, inviting industry.

"Working in the medical field was the complete opposite of that, so that's somewhat what led me to doing this," Belt said.

"This" turned out to be The Village Spa and Boutique, which, until recently, she ran in the small town of Vanduser north of Sikeston, Missouri.

Now, however, she's relocated to Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"I was just here one evening. Me and my husband were eating at the Top of the Marq. We became aware of this building and thought about it for a few months. It's busier here in Cape Girardeau. There's lots of opportunities for more clientele," Belt said.

The Village Spa was revamped, dropping many of its boutique aspects. Belt said she downsized in services to be in a larger location.

As an esthetician, Belt provides facials, massages, lash lifts, brow laminations and waxes. The Village Spa is still waiting to officially open, but Belt said appointments will start in early September.

Though her spa is in Cape Girardeau, Belt herself still lives in Vanduser, making the 35-mile drive each work day.

She said she enjoyed getting to know her new small- business neighbors and working with like-minded people.

Belt said there was just a two-day turnaround between selling her Vanduser location and moving her business into Marquette Tower.

"It happened very fast," she said. "I'm just trying to get my bearings and make sure I'm doing everything right up here now."

Despite focusing chiefly on spa services, Belt isn't done with overseeing a boutique, or rather several. She organizes boutique gathering events where local boutique owners can sell their wares as vendors.

The latest took place Aug. 3 at Scout Hall, a block away from her spa's new location.

Belt may be reached online at www.haliebelt.glossgenius.com.

