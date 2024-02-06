Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards.

Andrew Bailey

In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of Swiss-based ARG International AG, Bailey said he would use every tool at his disposal to make the company’s Magnitude 7 Metals smelter fulfill legal and environmental commitments to Missouri.

"The State of Missouri is not asking for anything extraordinary. We’re just asking them to live up to the commitments they made," Bailey told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Magnitude 7 Metals closed Jan. 28, seven and a half years after it took over the facility from the bankrupt Noranda Aluminum and six years after it restarted operations there.

It had employed more than 400 workers and produced around one-fifth of the country’s aluminum supply.

According to a Feb. 7 letter from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, which Bailey alluded to, Magnitude 7 Metals gave employees just four days’ notice before shutting down.

This, Hawley wrote, could be a violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988 that requires 60 days’ notice before mass layoffs.