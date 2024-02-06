The Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program will host virtual meeting sessions over Zoom for local child-serving professionals starting Tuesday, April 30.

ECHO stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes and uses teleconference sessions to help community professionals to teach and learn “best practice services, supports and resources in rural and undeserved communities.” The Show Me Strong Kids news release stated the conference sessions bring together community professionals and leaders in small groups to discuss challenges they face.

“Community leaders provide ongoing expert guidance to create a learning loop that equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the needs of the community and achieve positive outcomes,” the release stated.