NewsApril 23, 2024

Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program to hold virtual meetings sessions

The Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program will host virtual meeting sessions over Zoom for local child-serving professionals starting Tuesday, April 30. ECHO stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes and uses teleconference sessions to help community professionals to teach and learn "best practice services, supports and resources in rural and undeserved communities." The Show Me Strong Kids news release stated the conference sessions bring together community professionals and leaders in small groups to discuss challenges they face.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program will host virtual meeting sessions over Zoom for local child-serving professionals starting Tuesday, April 30.

ECHO stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes and uses teleconference sessions to help community professionals to teach and learn “best practice services, supports and resources in rural and undeserved communities.” The Show Me Strong Kids news release stated the conference sessions bring together community professionals and leaders in small groups to discuss challenges they face.

“Community leaders provide ongoing expert guidance to create a learning loop that equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the needs of the community and achieve positive outcomes,” the release stated.

The release encourages child-serving professionals who work in health care, mental health, education, city government, public health, disability support, faith-based organizations, not-for-profit organizations and local business sectors to participate in the program.

The program is free to participate. The release states the only thing required is a computer, smartphone or tablet.

There will be four sessions starting from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 30; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14; and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

A Zoom link will be provided after registering at www.showmeportal.missouri.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=KXAKLTN834JKA9P4.

