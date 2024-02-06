A local office of crisis counselors at Show Me Hope Missouri have been answering the call to help those in the area affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through counseling and providing various resources.

“Take advantage of it, this program won’t be here forever, thankfully,” said Kyle Schott, local program director and outreach specialist.

During the summer, Show Me Hope was approved to begin operations thanks to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and they are also facilitated through the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Counselors from Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau were repurposed to the Show Me Hope program to serve Cape Girardeau, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger and Madison counties.

They provide free and confidential support to those who are suffering for any reason because of the pandemic. Schott said the support is usually emotional or financial. They have provided food, gas vouchers, housing and referrals to support groups and specialized treatment centers.

“The people that we have talked to mostly, they’ve lost their jobs. They have no steady income. We have been in contact with people who have tested positive (for coronavirus), but they were more in need of the emotional support rather than the physical,” crisis counselor Janey Pieper said. Additionally, she said there have been calls about loneliness and isolation.