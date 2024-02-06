All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 8, 2020

Show Me Hope Missouri counselors provide material aid, emotional support

A local office of crisis counselors at Show Me Hope Missouri have been answering the call to help those in the area affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through counseling and providing various resources. “Take advantage of it, this program won’t be here forever, thankfully,” said Kyle Schott, local program director and outreach specialist...

Sarah Yenesel
Erin Owens, crisis counselor for Show Me Hope Missouri, uses the phone Monday at Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.
Erin Owens, crisis counselor for Show Me Hope Missouri, uses the phone Monday at Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

A local office of crisis counselors at Show Me Hope Missouri have been answering the call to help those in the area affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through counseling and providing various resources.

“Take advantage of it, this program won’t be here forever, thankfully,” said Kyle Schott, local program director and outreach specialist.

During the summer, Show Me Hope was approved to begin operations thanks to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and they are also facilitated through the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Counselors from Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau were repurposed to the Show Me Hope program to serve Cape Girardeau, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger and Madison counties.

They provide free and confidential support to those who are suffering for any reason because of the pandemic. Schott said the support is usually emotional or financial. They have provided food, gas vouchers, housing and referrals to support groups and specialized treatment centers.

“The people that we have talked to mostly, they’ve lost their jobs. They have no steady income. We have been in contact with people who have tested positive (for coronavirus), but they were more in need of the emotional support rather than the physical,” crisis counselor Janey Pieper said. Additionally, she said there have been calls about loneliness and isolation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The isolation is really taking a toll on people. Especially our older population,” Schott said.

They also serve health care workers and other professionals who might be struggling with the pandemic.

“Hospitals are overloaded; nursing homes are bogged down. It’s not going to get any better for a while,” Schott said. “So whatever we can do that can help [health care workers], whether it’s following up with somebody that they know is being quarantined and might need some extra assistance or providing education or emotional support to some of their staff or any of those kinds of things.”

According to Schott, FEMA programs usually go door to door during a crisis to let those affected know how to get help, but because of the nature of the virus and how it spreads, that method is not used. Instead, they have gotten the word out about the program through social media and passing out pamphlets during the local COVID-19 testing events.

The service is done over the phone by calling (573) 334-1100 and asking to speak to a Show Me Hope counselor. During business hours, they will answer calls and screen voice messages to assess the needs and provide support to any Missourian. There is also a disaster distress helpline for 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week service at (800) 985-5990.

Plans are for Show Me Home counselors to operate until June, but it can be extended, according to Schott.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy