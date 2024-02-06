All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2020

Shooting victim Anthony Miller remembered by friends, family and mentors

Mourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit and a contagious smile...

Ben Matthews
Anthony Miller's family stands in the center of the Salvation Army parking lot with hundreds of mourners to release balloons in memory of Anthony Miller after a candlelight service Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Anthony Miller's family stands in the center of the Salvation Army parking lot with hundreds of mourners to release balloons in memory of Anthony Miller after a candlelight service Saturday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Mourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit and a contagious smile.

Miller, 21, was shot to death July 20 in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Former Salvation Army youth director Mike Bowers said he first met Miller through the organization’s after-school program in 2015, and remembered him as a polite, well-mannered young man who was fun to be around and had a bright future. His wife, Debbie Bowers, remembered Miller expressing honest attention to and care for others during the organization’s church programs.

“You couldn’t help but love the guy. He had a great, big smile,” Mike Bowers said.

The Salvation Army was also the place where Danny Rees began teaching and mentoring Miller through the Christian Boxing Academy after-school program. Not long after, Rees said the two of them were ringing bells for the Salvation Army outside of the mall. Rees remembered Miller as an amazing, respectful young man who knew Christ.

“He would rather put a smile on your face than put a frown on your face,” Rees said.

C'ion Miller puts her face mask back on after speaking during a memorial service for Anthony Miller on Saturday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
C'ion Miller puts her face mask back on after speaking during a memorial service for Anthony Miller on Saturday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Miller moved to Cape Girardeau from the New Orleans area and went on to graduate from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 2018.

On Saturday, his family and friends shared their own memories of his upbeat spirit and heartfelt empathy during an afternoon memorial service in the gymnasium, followed by a candlelight vigil and culminating with a balloon release in front of the Salvation Army.

Many remembered Miller’s love for singing and dancing, sense of humor and outgoing personality.

Ryan Robinson said he became friends with Miller at Cape Girardeau Central High School, where Miller played basketball and sang in choir. Robinson described his classmate and cousin as caring, humble and friendly to all; and said Miller regularly checked in on him after the loss of his own sister about one year ago.

Iemeon Giles, left, holds a poster of Anthony Miller while standing with a group of Miller's friends and family after a memorial service Saturday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
Iemeon Giles, left, holds a poster of Anthony Miller while standing with a group of Miller's friends and family after a memorial service Saturday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

“He just always came by the house or would randomly call or text to check on us,” Robinson stated. “He made it his point to be at every event we had for Madi.”

Madison Robinson was 15 when she was murdered on her front porch Aug. 24 in Cape Girardeau.

On Friday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad announced warrants have been issued for two men in connection with Miller’s death: Brandon M. Pratt, 32 — who was apprehended Friday — and Clarence J. Smith, 28, both of Cape Girardeau.

A funeral service for Anthony Miller is planned for Thursday at True Vine Ministries in Cape Girardeau, followed by a homegoing service Friday in New Orleans.

Local News
