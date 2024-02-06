Mourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit and a contagious smile.

Miller, 21, was shot to death July 20 in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Former Salvation Army youth director Mike Bowers said he first met Miller through the organization’s after-school program in 2015, and remembered him as a polite, well-mannered young man who was fun to be around and had a bright future. His wife, Debbie Bowers, remembered Miller expressing honest attention to and care for others during the organization’s church programs.

“You couldn’t help but love the guy. He had a great, big smile,” Mike Bowers said.

The Salvation Army was also the place where Danny Rees began teaching and mentoring Miller through the Christian Boxing Academy after-school program. Not long after, Rees said the two of them were ringing bells for the Salvation Army outside of the mall. Rees remembered Miller as an amazing, respectful young man who knew Christ.

“He would rather put a smile on your face than put a frown on your face,” Rees said.

C'ion Miller puts her face mask back on after speaking during a memorial service for Anthony Miller on Saturday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Miller moved to Cape Girardeau from the New Orleans area and went on to graduate from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 2018.