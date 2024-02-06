Shooting report at Cape school deemed not credible

“The post did not reference our school, still, we immediately informed our resource officers so they could investigate, in conjunction with Cape Girardeau Police Department. They have concluded there is no credible threat and that our building is safe.”

The statement noted there would be a greater police presence on campus Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Student safety is always our top priority and is a true team effort,” officials wrote in the statement. “If you see something, say something. This will help us continue to keep our campuses safe. We would like to commend the student who came forward to share this information with us today.”