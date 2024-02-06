Shooting, assault reported in Cape Girardeau

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street in response to a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile who had been struck by a bullet. Droege said the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Saturday, officers responded to the 600 block of Themis Street regarding an alleged domestic assault. Droege said a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by the father of her child. The suspect has not been apprehended, Droege added.