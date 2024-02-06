Shipping-container homes not allowed in Cape, Jackson

Shipping containers won't be approved for residential dwellings in Jackson or Cape Girardeau, but developer Quinn Strong's original project is still underway.

Strong's Capital Real Estate Group is building a 3,400-square-foot duplex at the corner of Washington Avenue and Middle Street in Cape Girardeau, which will be rental property, he said when reached by phone Friday.

Neither Cape Girardeau nor Jackson had provisions in their respective zoning ordinances addressing shipping containers when Strong applied for a building permit, which ultimately was granted.

But that building permit set off months of debate, with Cape Girardeau City Council members arguing against the structures on aesthetic grounds and potential safety concerns.

Strong then petitioned the planning and zoning, or P&Z, commission in Jackson, which held a public hearing in October.

At that hearing, no one spoke in favor of using shipping containers as building materials.

Strong did not attend the October hearing.

The Cape Girardeau City Council had voted in September to restrict shipping-container usage to temporary storage, one month before the hearing.

Jackson building superintendent Janet Sanders said at the October hearing that the commission's role is to determine what shipping containers can be used for, whether temporary or permanent structures, as residential dwellings, or other uses, and in what zones those uses would be allowable.

At the time, Jackson's planning and zoning ordinances did not specifically address shipping containers, but did not allow builders to include used building materials. Shipping containers would fall under that category, Sanders said in October.

At a Dec. 13 meeting of the P&Z commission, Sanders presented an updated draft ordinance based on notes of previous P&Z discussions, according to meeting notes.

At the study session for the Jan. 22 board of aldermen regular meeting, Sanders said the draft includes no residential recommendation, only storage and specific usage.

The draft allows short-term and long-term storage uses, and in some way, shape or form, temporary use is allowed in every zoning district, Sanders added.

Sanders said the P&Z commission did a lot of research and discussed the matter at length before coming up with the draft, which, she said, they basically built from scratch.

The draft ordinance includes allowing short-term, "pod-type" storage in residential neighborhoods, which Sanders said is already being done.