All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 21, 2024
Shawnee National Forest opening seasonal campgrounds for eclipse
Shawnee National Forest will open seasonally closed campgrounds for the upcoming total solar eclipse. According to a Forest Service news release, the sites open include Red Bud Campground, Pine Ridge Campground and Johnson Creek Campground. Their year-round campsites will also be open...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Shawnee National Forest will open seasonally closed campgrounds for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

According to a Forest Service news release, the sites open include Red Bud Campground, Pine Ridge Campground and Johnson Creek Campground. Their year-round campsites will also be open.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"In addition, forest employees have been preparing for the increased number of visitors by identifying and preparing additional camping areas beyond the normal developed campgrounds. These expanded camping locations are in general forest areas and provide primitive camping conditions (i.e., no water, fire-rings or grills, camping pads)," the news release states.

The areas will open Monday, March 25, and will have basic amenities including portable toilets and garbage dumpsters. The release syas a fee will be charged at developed campgrounds with visitors being asked to use the forest's self-pay station where cash or check is required for payment.

Resources on the solar eclipse will also be provided for visitors to Shawnee National Forest.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month, September 2024
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy