Shawnee National Forest opening seasonal campgrounds for eclipse

Shawnee National Forest will open seasonally closed campgrounds for the upcoming total solar eclipse.
According to a Forest Service news release, the sites open include Red Bud Campground, Pine Ridge Campground and Johnson Creek Campground. Their year-round campsites will also be open.
"In addition, forest employees have been preparing for the increased number of visitors by identifying and preparing additional camping areas beyond the normal developed campgrounds. These expanded camping locations are in general forest areas and provide primitive camping conditions (i.e., no water, fire-rings or grills, camping pads)," the news release states.
The areas will open Monday, March 25, and will have basic amenities including portable toilets and garbage dumpsters. The release syas a fee will be charged at developed campgrounds with visitors being asked to use the forest's self-pay station where cash or check is required for payment.
Resources on the solar eclipse will also be provided for visitors to Shawnee National Forest.
