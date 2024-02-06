Shaping your children

Hopefully as youï¿½re reading this, the springtime is almost here and another cold winter will soon be behind us. If youï¿½re like my family, a little extra space from each other sounds like a pretty good idea.

Springtime has always symbolized a time of growth, exploration and adventure for me. I grew up in the country. More significantly, I grew up at a time when kids actually went outside to play. In so many ways, I think it was a much healthier way for a kid to grow up.

So with spring fast approaching, I thought I would cover a few of the many ways outside play ï¿½ also known as "green time" ï¿½ can benefit kids.

Benefit #1:

ï¿½Green Timeï¿½ may reduce symptoms of ADHD.

There has been a decent amount of research in the past decade or so that suggests ï¿½green timeï¿½ can reduce some symptoms of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Studies suggest hyperactivity can be reduced and attention and focus can be increased with as little as 20 minutes of outside ï¿½green timeï¿½ per day.

If your child has been diagnosed with ADHD, there is certainly enough research to warrant giving it a try. When the weatherï¿½s nice, start with 20 minutes playing ball in the yard before evening homework time. Watch for improvements in focus and attention as your child does his or her homework afterward. Itï¿½s simple to try, and what could it hurt? There arenï¿½t any real negative side effects of playing in the yard for 20 minutes a day before homework time.