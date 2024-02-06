Shades of Soul's NYE goal: Get people dancing

After a break from playing music while helping to raise his family, Bill Shivelbine decided he wanted to get back into it. That was the start of Shades of Soul in 2012.

More than a decade later, the band is full of soul and ready to usher in the New Year at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"We played and had so much fun. Everybody said we should do this more often and that was the beginning of Shade," Shivelbine said about the music session that kick-started the band.

Shivelbine said band members loved to play soul, R&B and anything to get people up on their feet dancing. His wife suggested the name Shades of Soul.

From the first time the band played together, Shivelbine said they had musical chemistry.

Shades of Soul Submitted

Shades of Soul is a cover band with a twist. The band decided when they played covers they would play them as close as possible to the original band or song as they could. This is why the band is large and includes two trumpets, saxophone, a bass guitar and two singers. They needed to be able to cover as much of the background track as they could for when the singers sang.