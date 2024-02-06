Sexual assault reported Saturday on Southeast campus

A sexual assault was reported Saturday morning at Southeast Missouri State University to the university’s Department of Public Safety.
According to a report from the department, the attack occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday near College Hill and Pacific streets.
“While walking from a residence, the victim was offered a ride and was assaulted in the vehicle,” the report stated.
The suspect was described in the report as a white or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a muscular build; shaggy, dark hair hanging to the eyebrows and back of the neck; and tattoos on his chest.
The vehicle was described as a black or dark-blue crew-cab truck.
The victim said she did not know her attacker.
Anyone with information about the attack or who has information on suspect should call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.
