All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 27, 2017
Sexual assault reported Saturday on Southeast campus
A sexual assault was reported Saturday morning at Southeast Missouri State University to the university's Department of Public Safety. According to a report from the department, the attack occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday near College Hill and Pacific streets...
Southeast Missourian

A sexual assault was reported Saturday morning at Southeast Missouri State University to the university’s Department of Public Safety.

According to a report from the department, the attack occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday near College Hill and Pacific streets.

“While walking from a residence, the victim was offered a ride and was assaulted in the vehicle,” the report stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The suspect was described in the report as a white or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a muscular build; shaggy, dark hair hanging to the eyebrows and back of the neck; and tattoos on his chest.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark-blue crew-cab truck.

The victim said she did not know her attacker.

Anyone with information about the attack or who has information on suspect should call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsOct. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month, September 2024
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy