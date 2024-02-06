Sexual assault reported Saturday on Southeast campus

The suspect was described in the report as a white or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a muscular build; shaggy, dark hair hanging to the eyebrows and back of the neck; and tattoos on his chest.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark-blue crew-cab truck.

The victim said she did not know her attacker.

Anyone with information about the attack or who has information on suspect should call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.