Sewer samples help gather coronavirus information

A study of wastewater samples across Missouri is showing researchers where COVID-19 hot spots are likely to occur.

As the Southeast Missourian reported in June, Cape Girardeau is one of several communities throughout the state participating in a “sewershed surveillance” study intended to help identify coronavirus case trends. Doing so can help health authorities and government officials forecast COVID-19 case trends, which can help them allocate supplies and human resources to meet community needs.

More than 1,400 sewer samples have been collected and analyzed since the study began in July.

“We have learned a lot about sewershed testing and monitoring since the project started,” said Jeff Wenzel, chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which is partnering in the study with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and researchers at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other states have started conducting testing, as well, which is allowing us to have partners to collaborate with and advance the science faster,” he said.

Sally Zemmer, environmental program specialist with the DNR, said similar studies have helped track other diseases through community sewer systems.

“Wastewater testing has been used to track norovirus, hepatitis A and polio,” she said. “It could be a valuable tool for COVID-19 surveillance because people can be infected for up to 14 days before showing any symptoms, and individuals with mild symptoms may not get tested. Wastewater testing could provide early awareness of virus emergence — or reemergence — in a community.”

The Cape Girardeau area has shown a significant increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. That increase, Wenzel said, was foreshadowed by sewer water testing in early November.