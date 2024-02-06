Sew Supportive: Local volunteers find community in mask making

Many hands make light work, as Lisa Sanchez puts it.

Since March 22, Sanchez and 20 local volunteers have made about 1,000 face masks and 400 face shields for health care workers in local hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as for first-responders.

Along with her husband, Sanchez runs a not-for-profit farm in Altenburg, Missouri, called Local Blooms Farm. Its mission is “to plant seeds of hope in our community,” according to the farm’s Facebook page. Throughout the year, the farm host youth programs, community gardens, horticulture therapy, recovery support, vocational training, volunteer opportunities and more.

But once COVID-19 reached Southeast Missouri, Sanchez said all the programs and events planned for this season “came to a screeching halt.”

At that time, Sanchez said it was still weeks before they would be ready to begin sowing seeds at the farm, and suddenly finding extra time on their hands, Sanchez said her family began looking for ways to support the community.

One of the biggest questions they faced was, “What do we do to keep our friends and families safe?” Sanchez said she needed to be sure her mother, who is a nurse at a facility in Cape Girardeau, had the essential protection to continue helping the community at work.

“Essentially, that’s how I got started, was my mom saying, ‘I don’t have enough masks,’” Sanchez said, noting her mother’s age puts her at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. “I was trying to figure out, ‘How on Earth can I cover my mom head to toe to keep her safe on the front lines?’”

After researching how to make masks and sharing her idea through social media — without which Sanchez said the masks and face shields would never have been possible — she suddenly had a group of volunteers to help produce personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The group is made up mostly of women, although Sanchez said a few husbands and children got involved in production along the way.

Some of the volunteers, Sanchez knew through the farm and a few worked at RE/MAX Plus Realty in Cape Girardeau, but most were people she didn’t know, who saw the Facebook post and wanted to help.

The volunteers talked every day by Facebook Messenger, sharing progress updates and touching base about supplies. Some of them have even met face-to-face during coinciding drop-offs at the RE/MAX building at 106 Farrar Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“Some of us have done the ‘foot-shake’ thing at the dropbox,” Sanchez said with a laugh.