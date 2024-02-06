Several thousand left without power after snow Tuesday

Several thousand customers were without power in Bollinger and Perry counties in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after snow blanketed the region Tuesday night, Jan. 24.

Citizens Electric Corp. reported Wednesday that 1,700 residents in Perry County had lost power.

A release said trees and limbs had fallen onto power lines, breaking poles and downing wires.

Officials said most customers would have their power restored by Thursday evening, Jan. 26, though customers in remote areas might not have their power restored until Friday, Jan. 27.

As of Wednesday afternoon, power had been restored to about 1,000 customers.