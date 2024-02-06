Seven virus-related deaths reported in region

Seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Sunday and Monday.

Six of the fatalities were Cape Girardeau County residents, and the seventh was a resident of Stoddard County, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 83 new virus cases Sunday and 112 Monday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 3,758. As of Monday, 3,033 county residents have recovered from the disease, and officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus. Active cases have spiked in recent days, totaling 665 Monday.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 309, with 225 recoveries, 44 active cases and 40 deaths.