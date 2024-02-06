Seven virus-related deaths reported in region

Seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Sunday and Monday.
Six of the fatalities were Cape Girardeau County residents, and the seventh was a resident of Stoddard County, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 83 new virus cases Sunday and 112 Monday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 3,758. As of Monday, 3,033 county residents have recovered from the disease, and officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus. Active cases have spiked in recent days, totaling 665 Monday.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 309, with 225 recoveries, 44 active cases and 40 deaths.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 19 new cases for a total case count of 454 (405 students and 49 employees). Active cases rose by six to 71, and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by seven to 26.
The Stoddard County death was the county’s 27th attributed to the virus. Officials reported 41 new virus cases (1,295 total cases, 1,063 recoveries).
Scott County officials reported 24 new cases Saturday, nine Sunday and 61 Monday (1,890 total cases, 1,351 recoveries, 506 active cases, 33 deaths).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry county reported 77 new cases over the weekend (1,165 total cases, 794 recoveries, nine deaths), and Bollinger County reported 59 new cases (794 total cases, 635 recoveries, eight deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 30 new cases Monday — 17 in Union County (862 total cases, 551 recoveries, 21 deaths, 287 active cases) and 13 in Alexander County (177 total cases, 92 recoveries, one death, 64 active cases).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.