'Serious' games: MU opens lab to promote online learning

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Video gaming is getting serious at MU.

Adroit Studios Gaming Lab, a game research and development facility at the School of Information Science and Learning Technologies, launched last month.

Doctoral candidates Joe Griffin and Justin Sigoloff are co-directors of Adroit Studios. They want to merge video games with instructional learning to create what they call "serious games." In gamer-speak, that's an actual genre: It refers to games used for education.

Bringing video games into classrooms has been growing in popularity. For example, with the help of a $20,000 fellowship from MU's Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, iCivics created NewsFeed Defenders, a game teaching young students media literacy. iCivics, founded in 2008 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, is a Massachussetts-based not-for-profit known for its online games promoting civics education and encourage students to become involved citizens.

Rose Marra, director of the School of Information Science and Learning Technologies, said video games in the classroom allow a new, unique level of engagement for students.

"There are some studies that show that students who don't do as well in traditional, sit-behind-a-desk classrooms, are really doing well in environments like these that allow them to immerse themselves," Marra said.

The team at Adroit is polishing and optimizing Mission HydroSci, a STEM-based video game teaching middle school students about hydrology, water systems and scientific argumentation. The game has been deployed to 20 classrooms in 13 Missouri schools.

"Our goal is to leverage the fun and engagement you find in all games and embed those characteristics in learning games," Sigoloff said. "When you're going through the game, you're having fun, but you're also gaining expertise."

Alex Schroeder, seventh-grade science teacher at Oakland Middle School in Columbia, has been using Mission HydroSci in his classroom since 2017.

"It's almost otherworldly how engaged students have been in (the game)," Schroeder said. "I mean, how often do they get to play a video game, on purpose, in class? They don't really believe it."

And because the game is coming from a local studio, Schroeder said students are more interested in it.

If the game came from another university, Schroeder thinks his students would "have a harder time buying in."

"If it's something local and they can see and connect with it" he said, "then it can really help us in the classroom and bring results."

The creators of Mission HydroSci have a lot in common with their fan base.

"We were gamers ourselves," Sigoloff said. "But we were also actually learning from games, even though those games were not meant for us to learn from. So we kind of wanted to dive in to that."