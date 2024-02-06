Senate passes regulations on public unions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators on Wednesday passed a bill to further regulate public unions, including a proposed requirement they hold recertification elections every three years and get permission annually to withhold dues from workers' paychecks.

Unions would need at least half of employees to vote in their favor in order to be recertified under the legislation. The measure passed the Senate 21-11 and now heads back to the House because of Senate changes.

The Republican-led Legislature faces a Friday deadline to pass bills.

"The goal of this bill is to make these labor organizations more accountable to their members," said Sen. Bob Onder, a Lake St. Louis Republican handling the House bill in the Senate. "In that way, I believe those public labor unions would be more protective (and) do a better job protecting their employees."

But union supporters, primarily Democrats, slammed the bill. Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur was among the Democrats who argued it would hurt public-sector unions.

"When you weaken the unions, it affects their ability to bargain and negotiate collectively for decent wages and benefits and safety," she said.