Senate passes bill targeting Black St. Louis prosecutor

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A faction of Republican lawmakers forced a bill through the Senate early Thursday morning that would give the Missouri attorney general power to prosecute St. Louis homicides, a move widely seen as a rebuke of the city's first Black prosecutor.

Senators voted 22-8 to pass the bill, which would allow the attorney general, currently Republican Eric Schmitt, to prosecute St. Louis homicides if Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office doesn't act on those cases in 90 days and police ask for an intervention.

In Missouri, the attorney general has limited power to prosecute most crimes, a task typically left to local prosecutors. Prosecutors now can request help from the attorney general if needed. The measure would expire in 2023, a year before Gardner and Schmitt are up for reelection.

The measure still needs approval from the House, which hasn't referred a similar bill to committee. That's a strong signal of lack of support in that chamber.

Republican critics of Gardner blame her in part for a recent surge in homicides in the city and say she needs the attorney general's help.

"The murder rate is definitely skyrocketing this year," suburban St. Louis Sen. Andrew Koenig said Wednesday during debate on the bill. "I think the reason why is that criminals think they can get away with stuff."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson asked lawmakers to pass the measure during a special session on crime after Gardner in July charged a white couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

The charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey also angered President Donald Trump. Parson has said he spoke with Trump about Gardner's decision and told the president that it's difficult to remove an elected official from office in Missouri, though he didn't say whether Trump had asked whether Gardner could be removed.

Parson on Thursday said the policy has become "another political issue."

"There's nothing wrong with saying, 'Hey, I need a little to help to take murderers off the street,'" he told reporters.

That wasn't the first time Gardner clashed with top Republicans.

In 2018, she charged then-Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy. The charge accused Greitens of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair and threatening to post it if she spoke of their relationship.