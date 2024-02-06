Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments.

District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s proposed Senate Bill 768 was heard by the Senate Emerging Issues Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 6. During the hearing, six witnesses testified in favor of the bill and none opposed.

The bill would allow veterans to seek treatment through the use of psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms”, under the supervision of a qualified facilitator to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, substance use disorders or those who require end-of-life care. The bill also would allow veterans 21 or older, who suffer from the previously listed medical conditions and are enrolled in a psilocybin study, to seek the therapy without facing legal consequences.

“This treatment is administered in a clinical setting with a therapist that walks you through the whole process and is with you through the process,” Thompson Rehder said. “What the studies are showing is that over several treatments — some people it’s one or two and some it’s more than that — it completely rewires their brain with the PTSD and with the depression, where the alternative is a lifetime of pharmaceuticals, which aren’t safe and don’t take care of the problem. They just mask it and that oftentimes increases their risk of addiction.”

Upon passage, a medical university in Missouri, which will be determined through a bidding process, will conduct the study.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, psilocybin is a Schedule I controlled substance, which are currently illegal to use as investigational drugs in Missouri. Thompson Rehder’s bill would modify the law by repealing that prohibition.

“They have laid down their lives for us, and I think no option should be off the table when it comes to our veterans. They’ve already gone through so much for us,” Thompson Rehder said. “These are natural remedies, natural alternatives. I absolutely think if you take pharmaceuticals and that’s what works best for you, OK, you should be able to do that. But they come with so many negative side effects.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine has conducted extensive research on the use of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders, discovering several potential benefits, including helping longtime smokers quit, treating alcohol abuse and relieving major depression for up to a full year in some patients.

Thompson Rehder’s decision to pursue legislation on this issue came after she was approached by a group that expressed interest in the use of psilocybin as a form of alternative therapy in 2023.

Her attempt to pass this law failed at the last minute in 2023, but Thompson Rehder said by narrowing the focus to veterans she is “very hopeful” it will make it to the governor’s desk for signature this year.

“I would love for it to be open to everyone. You guys know the work that I’ve done with substance use disorders for a decade now, and I know that this is something that’s going to help that,” Thompson Rehder said during the bill’s committee hearing Tuesday. “The reason that we have narrowed this down to veterans is because of the pushback from the House members that shut it down last year and killed the bill at the last minute. ... My hope is that once we do the study, we see that it’s certainly successful and we have Missouri data — there’s data all over the U.S. right now on the wonderful outcomes of psilocybin, but once we have a Missouri study — we could then open it up and move forward with this being a treatment.”

Will Wisner, executive director of the Grunt Style Foundation, a national not-for-profit organization focusing on the mental health and wellness of veterans, attributed psychedelic therapy with helping relieve complications arising from PTSD after spending years in military service.