March 25, 2022

SEMO's Vargas says Houck 2.0 will be more than a stadium

Armed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south grandstand...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks about the economic value of the university Thursday as part of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce business leadership series at Jackson Civic Center.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks about the economic value of the university Thursday as part of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce business leadership series at Jackson Civic Center.

Armed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south grandstand.

Structural issues and concerns about public safety prompted the tear-down of the venerable facility, opened in 1930.

"While the timing was unfortunate, it was the right decision of the Board of Governors on Sept. 24 to proceed with demolition. Despite some setbacks with the project's timeline due to labor and material costs, this remains an exciting opportunity and I want you to know things are happening; things are moving. This is going to get done," he said.

In a Feb. 25 statement, Vargas said two construction bids to replace Houck were opened, ranging from $15.5 million to $16 million, more than double the early estimate of $7.4 million.

In his new remarks to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's business leadership series at Jackson Civic Center, Vargas called the planned $60 million complex a "redefinition" of SEMO's "front porch -- connecting the community to the university."

Vargas, who assumed the SEMO presidency in July 2015, suggested what will replace the old Houck will be a grander facility than the one built during the Herbert Hoover administration.

"We're not just rebuilding a stadium. What we're doing is proposing to build a multi-function, multi-use academic and athletic facility with laboratories and classrooms, and with a stadium incorporated inside it. We're not communicating necessarily what's happening on a day-to-day basis and when we reach a point when we can share exactly what's coming, we will," Vargas said.

Data

  • When complete, the currently unnamed complex "will have 175,000-square-feet of flexible, high-capacity and modern space to house academic programs, provide space for experiential learning and activities supported by public-private partnerships, with renovated space for athletic competitions," Vargas said, adding consideration is being given to adding a storm shelter to the plan. Currently, the university's football and soccer programs utilize Houck.
  • "From fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2033, an 11-year period, the complex will add $31 million to the local economy -- including $22 million in added income related to short-term capital spending and nearly $9 million in income expected from visitors," Vargas said.
  • Vargas said the old Houck attracted 8,400 out-of-county visitors annually. The number, he said, should grow to more than 11,000 upon completion of the new complex. Current visitor spending totals $775,000 a year with the expectation of growth to "at least $1 million."

Vargas encouraged attendees at the breakfast meeting to review the university's recently completed economic impact report, available at www.semo.edu/economic.

