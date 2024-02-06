SEMO's Vargas says Houck 2.0 will be more than a stadium

Armed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south grandstand.

Structural issues and concerns about public safety prompted the tear-down of the venerable facility, opened in 1930.

"While the timing was unfortunate, it was the right decision of the Board of Governors on Sept. 24 to proceed with demolition. Despite some setbacks with the project's timeline due to labor and material costs, this remains an exciting opportunity and I want you to know things are happening; things are moving. This is going to get done," he said.

In a Feb. 25 statement, Vargas said two construction bids to replace Houck were opened, ranging from $15.5 million to $16 million, more than double the early estimate of $7.4 million.

In his new remarks to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's business leadership series at Jackson Civic Center, Vargas called the planned $60 million complex a "redefinition" of SEMO's "front porch -- connecting the community to the university."