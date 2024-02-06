SEMO's See Me Series to feature award-winning documentary

The third annual See Me Series will feature the award-winning documentary "Teacher of Patience" on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University.

The film follows the family of Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Emily's father, Tom Felter, is a paramedic who developed a presentation that teaches first responders and the greater community about individuals with disabilities, such as his daughter.

"Teacher of Patience" will be screened at 6 p.m. in Rose Theatre at the Grauel building, 480 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau. The 30-minute documentary won the Audience Choice Award at the university's 2023 Fault Line Film Festival. The screening is open to the public and admission is free.