SEMO's Esports club offers many marketable skills beyond fun, games

Southeast Missouri State University's Esports club boasts over 500 members and is one of the largest student organizations on campus.

The club's gaming room, the Arena, is located on the first floor of the Towers Complex residence hall and has over a dozen desktop computers set up for the optimum gaming experience, as well as walls of flat-screen TVs connected to a variety of consoles for playing the latest Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation games.

Ricky Reed, assistant director of the university's Competitive Sports and Conferences-Recreation Services, said SEMO's Esports club has 16 teams competing with other universities in multiple games, including League of Legends Call of Duty and Nintendo's Super Smash Bros.

Reed said there is no membership fee to join the Esports club and the university provides all the computers, consoles and games, as well as covering any competition or travel fees. He said any prize money the students win is theirs to keep.

The competition structure for Esports is similar to college athletics with divisions, conferences and leagues. Reed said SEMO competes against universities from across the country, but mainly in the Midwest Conference.

"For example, next week we play Iowa State in a game called Valorant, and we're playing Louisiana State tomorrow in Super Smash Bros," Reed said.

However, not all the club's 500 members are there for the competition. Reed said the majority of members are casual players.

Lizzy Hall, a junior at SEMO, said she joined SEMO's Esports as a way to make friends and have fun.

"I met some club members at a campus Involvement Fair my freshman year," Hall said. "They invited me to the Arena to play some Mario Kart and it was fun and I met a lot of cool people, and from there I was a part of the club."