SEMO Votes prepares students for election season

With the November elections quickly approaching, many are planning to cast their ballots. But students may have questions about how to register, how to make sure they are registered or what methods of voting are available to them.

Southeast Missouri State University art professor Emily Denlinger founded SEMO Votes to help students navigate the voting process.

The bipartisan not-for-profit organization was founded in 2018 to provide students with accurate information about the voting process and help new voters register. Denlinger said she saw students who needed help registering to vote after the 2016 election.

“I had students who thought they were registered to vote in the presidential election,” Denlinger said. “They had registered through Rock the Vote and found out that they had actually not been registered.”

Denlinger said it is important for people to realize the purpose of Rock the Vote and organizations like it is to collect people’s information in order to remind them to vote.

“Some of the websites that look more professional, like Rock the Vote, they have more money to make a professional-looking website,” Denlinger said. “The state doesn’t necessarily have the funding to make a really impressive-looking website.”

SEMO Votes helps students from all around the country register in their home counties and cast an absentee ballot from Cape Girardeau.

“If you want to help control and change local politics in the place that you call home, where you are going to be returning when you graduate, it makes sense to do an absentee [ballot],” Denlinger said. “... Especially now during COVID. If you live in the dorms, I would absolutely recommend doing an absentee. If you get sent home between Oct. 7 and the election on Nov. 3, you are no longer living in that space, so you can’t vote in Cape anymore.”