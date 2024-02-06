SEMO uses programs, location to prepare for enrollment cliff

While student enrollment has declined at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) over the last decade, it's far from the only university showing such trends.

Full-time and equivalent enrollment at SEMO has declined 18% since a high in 2014, according to Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success. This equates to a drop from 9,478 students then to 7,748 in 2022.

Overall, a fall 2023 census showed were 9,686 graduate and undergraduate students at SEMO.

Full-time and equivalent enrollment in all Missouri public schools has declined by 20% from 2014 to 2021.

A projected enrollment cliff is likely to see such numbers decrease even more in the near future.

The cliff is what projections show to be a three-pronged hit to college enrollment starting around 2025.

National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) groups SEMO with more than a dozen other comparable peer schools. Many of them are facing similar, or even greater, enrollment declines.

Southern Illinois University had a fall enrollment just shy of 18,000 in 2014; in 2021, their fall enrollment was less than 11,300. The University of Central Missouri saw fall enrollment decline from 13,379 to 10,530 then. Fall enrollment at Murray State University in Kentucky fell from 11,207 to 9,414.

Below said SEMO's size, cost and location are a few things in its favor that could improve enrollment.

"We are fortunate to be located in what I consider to be an idealistic college town. Cape Girardeau is just the perfect setting for a traditional university environment like ours," she said.

The university attracts students primarily from Missouri and Illinois, but also other states and other countries.

In fact, international enrollment has reached its highest level in close to a decade. According to the university's fact books logs, the number of international students continually grew following the recession, from 314 in 2008 to 1,131 in 2015.

International numbers took a steady dip in the latter half of the deade, down to a pandemic-stricken low of 476 in 2020.

However, international students are returning to the university in droves; 1,068 attended SEMO in 2022.