SEMO to host High School Honor Band Festival next week

Band students from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky will participate in the High School Honor Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 27, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Band directors from 34 high schools nominated their students, and 200 were selected by members of SEMO's Music Department. The students will be split into two 100 member bands. Students will rehearse music in the morning, attend master classes in the afternoon, and the two honor bands will give a performances at 7 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall. The evening will conclude with a performance by Southeast Wind Symphony.

The event is free, but seats are first-come, first-served; and Jim Daughters, SEMO's director of bands, said there was a standing-room-only crowd last year.

"A lot of the students' parents will be there," Daughters said. "It's a pretty big event."

Daughters said the festival is a big recruiting event for SEMO. He said last year's Honor Band Festival "helped make up the minds of several of students."

"But more importantly, it's a chance for us to connect with a lot of high school kids around the region," Daughters said. "Not just Missouri kids, but Illinois and Kentucky kids, too."