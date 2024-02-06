SEMO to celebrate World Piano Day

It doesn't hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it. So said German pianist and composer Nils Frahm, who founded World Piano Day in 2015. In that spirit, and in honor of the 150th anniversary of Southeast Missouri State University, SEMO's Department of Music is hosting a piano concert Wednesday, March 29, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

According to the university's website, the concert is free to all and will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Shuck Recital Hall in the Seminary Building at the River Campus. There will be a small reception after the performance.