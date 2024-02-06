SEMO students win awards at Truman State University Film Festival

Southeast Missouri State University student directors Randi Sargent and Jasmine Jones won a total of three awards at this year’s Truman State University Film Festival.

Sargent’s film “The Alibi” won the award for best editing and the people’s choice award, while Jones’ film “Missing” won the award for best cinematography. Eleven films were in the college category in this year’s festival, which bills itself as a way to “connect, inspire, and provide exposure to undergraduate filmmakers from the state of Missouri (and anywhere beyond) who are dedicated to the art of film-making.”

‘The Alibi’

“The Alibi” is a comedic short film showing the protagonist, Ben (played by Mason Ramsey), attempting to clear his name during a robbery investigation.

Sargent, a senior majoring in TV and Film, said the “The Alibi” was a product of the capstone course in TV and Film. The production staff included her, Jared Thomas, Tucker Dickerson and Lucas Ruessler, making up the team known as Randi and The Boys. Sargent worked with Thomas previously on other film projects, but the full group came together in class.

The cast and crew of “The Alibi” featured about 15 people, and Sargent said the size of that group created the most difficult part of completing the 10-minute film: scheduling.

“Scheduling was very difficult,” Sargent said. “It was really hard to balance everyone’s schedules for multiple days in the middle of the semester.”

Thomas’ house was the setting for the film, and it was unusable for almost two weeks while it was decorated for a shoot.

Sargent said the most fun part of creating the film was shooting, but she said she believes her strength lies in editing.