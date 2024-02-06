Southeast Missouri State University’s residence halls are filling up fast, with more than 3,100 housing contracts already in place for a semester start date of Aug. 21.
University officials said they’ve had to put some residence-hall requests on a wait list and open temporary housing at Cheney Hall, which has been closed the last two years. Repairs have been made to Cheney, but officials said the building needs renovations.
Debbie Below, dean of students at Southeast, said the wait list is for students who meet the university’s residency requirement and apply for new on-campus housing contracts, as of Aug. 9 or later.
All full-time students must live on campus for two years unless certain exemptions apply, Below said.
If a student lives within 50 miles of the campus, for instance, or lives with a lineal relative or legal guardian, that student may live off-campus. Other exemptions include whether a student is 21 years old, a veteran, married or has lived on campus for two years.
Another exemption, Below referred to as the sophomore exemption. A student who has completed 30 credit hours, has a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and is in good academic standing is eligible to live off campus, but “we don’t have a lot of takers for that one,” Below said.
Additionally, Below said it’s great to see students who live within the 50-mile radius living on campus.
Southeast’s move-in day is Aug. 17, and Below said in past years, the university has seen some students cancel housing contracts, “but that trend is not happening at the same pace as recent years.”
Another factor is the retention rate. More students are returning from last year’s record-size freshman class of 1,858 students, Below said, and her office expects about 1,800 students again this year — not as many students, but still a high number.
“It puts pressure on the residence-hall system,” Below said.
That pressure prompted officials to reopen Cheney Hall as temporary housing for the fall semester, Below said.
While Cheney Hall needs renovation, the structural concerns that closed it in 2015 and 2016 have been addressed, Below said.
“Structurally, we’re sound; there’s just a lot of renovation needed,” she said of the building opened in 1939.
Residence Life director Kendra Skinner said Cheney Hall is usable but has several issues.
“A facilities assessment conducted one year ago as part of the university’s master planning process indicated the type of work needed to bring it up to 2017 standards,” Skinner said, and that work will have to be addressed.
The building is in the same state as when it was closed two years ago because of structural issues.
“Those have been addressed; the rest of the building is inhabitable,” Skinner said, though some walls are cracked, and interior walls need painting.
Cheney Hall does not have an elevator.
“We would look to get students into other buildings on campus should we have someone indicating they need ADA accommodation,” Skinner said.
“We’re not opening the basement-floor rooms or lounge space, but students will have access to laundry facilities in the basement,” Skinner said.
The university’s master-planning process will include recommendations on the future and use of Cheney Hall, Below said, but those recommendations have not been announced.
Cheney Hall is being used as temporary housing for fall semester because typically, during the first weeks of the semester, students will cancel contracts, relocate, graduate or simply change their accommodations, Below said.
Spring always has more available housing, Below added.
Skinner said the university expects to open for fall at 100 percent resident occupancy.
“Everything within our system that’s available has been identified, and if it’s usable, it is in place,” Skinner said.
The university is not going to be using hotel rooms at this time, as has been done in past years, Skinner said, adding Cheney Hall should be able to accommodate about 70 students temporarily.
“Otherwise, we would have been looking at alternatives beyond Cheney,” Skinner said.
Below, who is also vice president for enrollment management and student success, said of the wait list, “I think it’s necessary to do so we can accommodate those students we already have. We don’t want to take a contract where we can’t accommodate the student.”
Skinner said the situation will be different once the first week of classes rolls around, and students who don’t plan to attend have canceled their housing contracts.
“We will hold on to their contract and keep it pending,” Skinner said. “We’re asking students to let us know if they find accommodations off campus.”
Skinner said students won’t be expected to break a lease if on-campus housing becomes available later in the semester.
“This is a good problem for us to have,” Skinner said. “It can be a little stressful for everyone, but we’re hoping we can accommodate everyone who wants to be here.”
