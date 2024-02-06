Southeast Missouri State University’s residence halls are filling up fast, with more than 3,100 housing contracts already in place for a semester start date of Aug. 21.

University officials said they’ve had to put some residence-hall requests on a wait list and open temporary housing at Cheney Hall, which has been closed the last two years. Repairs have been made to Cheney, but officials said the building needs renovations.

Debbie Below, dean of students at Southeast, said the wait list is for students who meet the university’s residency requirement and apply for new on-campus housing contracts, as of Aug. 9 or later.

All full-time students must live on campus for two years unless certain exemptions apply, Below said.

If a student lives within 50 miles of the campus, for instance, or lives with a lineal relative or legal guardian, that student may live off-campus. Other exemptions include whether a student is 21 years old, a veteran, married or has lived on campus for two years.

Cheney Hall is seen Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Another exemption, Below referred to as the sophomore exemption. A student who has completed 30 credit hours, has a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and is in good academic standing is eligible to live off campus, but “we don’t have a lot of takers for that one,” Below said.

Additionally, Below said it’s great to see students who live within the 50-mile radius living on campus.

Southeast’s move-in day is Aug. 17, and Below said in past years, the university has seen some students cancel housing contracts, “but that trend is not happening at the same pace as recent years.”

Another factor is the retention rate. More students are returning from last year’s record-size freshman class of 1,858 students, Below said, and her office expects about 1,800 students again this year — not as many students, but still a high number.

“It puts pressure on the residence-hall system,” Below said.

That pressure prompted officials to reopen Cheney Hall as temporary housing for the fall semester, Below said.

While Cheney Hall needs renovation, the structural concerns that closed it in 2015 and 2016 have been addressed, Below said.

“Structurally, we’re sound; there’s just a lot of renovation needed,” she said of the building opened in 1939.

Residence Life director Kendra Skinner said Cheney Hall is usable but has several issues.

“A facilities assessment conducted one year ago as part of the university’s master planning process indicated the type of work needed to bring it up to 2017 standards,” Skinner said, and that work will have to be addressed.

The building is in the same state as when it was closed two years ago because of structural issues.

“Those have been addressed; the rest of the building is inhabitable,” Skinner said, though some walls are cracked, and interior walls need painting.