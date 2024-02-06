SEMO student named Giffords Courage Fellow

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate student was named a 2023 Giffords Courage Fellow and traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in gun violence prevention advocacy.

Camille Shoals, 22, is pursuing a master's in public administration at SEMO and was one of 13 students from schools across the country to be named a Courage Fellow this summer.

The fellowship is named for and led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who represented Arizona from 2006 through 2011. Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman who killed six people and injured 12 others Jan. 8, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona.

According to the organization's website, www.giffords.org, Giffords, spurred by her experience as well as by the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2013, co-founded her namesake organization that has become an advocate for national gun safety.

The website stated Giffords launched the Courage Fellowship program in 2018 in order to empower young advocates, help them develop leadership skills and give them opportunities to fight for lifesaving gun safety laws.

Shoals said she was looking for internship opportunities when she heard about the mass shooting Oct. 24 at Central Visual Arts Performing High School in St. Louis, in which three people were killed, including the perpetrator, and an additional seven were injured.

The shooting hit close to home for Shoals, who lived in St. Louis and was a former high school student at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, next door to where the shooting took place.

"The schools are linked by a common hallway," Shoals said. "I have friends and family who go to that school, and that attack felt like an attack on me."