A Southeast Missouri State University student is among a growing number of people to suffer from a severe lung illness associated with vaping.

E-cigarettes and vapes have grown in popularity in the last five years, and vaping-related illnesses have spiked recently, garnering national attention.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products in 25 states and additional pulmonary illnesses are under investigation.

One such case happened on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University to senior Brianna Sikes, who became sick shortly after being dropped off on campus Aug. 11. Sikes communicated by text message Monday with the Arrow, as she was unable to speak by phone.

Sikes developed a fever and began vomiting Aug. 14. The following day, she said she couldn’t get out of bed. By Aug. 16, Sikes visited the Southeast Campus Health Clinic, where clinic staff ran her vitals and discovered extremely low oxygen levels and a rapid heart rate. Sikes was sent immediately to the emergency room at Southeast Hospital.

It was there Sikes said she was diagnosed with double pneumonia and began treatment, but her condition quickly worsened, and she was sent to the intensive care unit.

Sikes soon had to be transferred to St. Louis for medical care, but on the trip to the hospital, her condition worsened. The ambulance turned back to Southeast Hospital and Sikes was intubated before making the two-hour trip to Mercy Hospital. Once there, Sikes was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome — a progressive disease typically occurring in critically-ill patients, according to the Mayo Clinic website — and placed on a ventilator.

Sikes’ mother, Shala Hatley-Proemsey, said her daughter had to communicate through writing while on the ventilator. Sikes said it was difficult to speak at full volume three days after being removed from the ventilator.

“If I would have waited another day to see the doctor, it would have been ten times worse,” Sikes said. “If the doctors had continued to treat for double pneumonia, I would have major deficits that I don’t have right now.”

Sikes said she never expected to be fighting for her life as a result of vape use.

“I think that the issue is going to get worse before it gets better,” Sikes wrote. “With cigarettes, you know the outcome. But I didn’t expect to be put in a situation where the end of my life could be at 21 years old [because of vaping].”

The fad may have claimed its first fatality, as the CDC is investigating a possible vaping-related death in Illinois, according to CBS News.

“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming, and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” Illinois Public Health Department Director Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.