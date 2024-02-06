SEMO set to screen Faulkner documentary next month

Southeast Missouri State University is known across the globe for its William Faulkner collection.

That collection, housed in Kent Library as part of the Center for Faulkner Studies, is now part of a documentary.

Retired university professor and active author Dr. Bob Hamblin and former director of the Center for Faulkner Studies, Christopher Rieger, were interviewed among other world-renowned scholars for the film.

The university is planning a public showing of a documentary on the life of Faulkner, the first such documentary made with the blessing and cooperation of the Faulkner estate, and the first major documentary on Faulkner since the 1970s.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Rose Theater, with an alumni event planned before the showing and a panel discussion after.

This publicity image depicts a young William Faulkner in the film "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead". A showing of the film is scheduled at Rose Theater on the Southeast Missouri State University campus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The film, "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead", is not yet available to the masses except at film festivals and special events, such as the one planned at Southeast. It was written and directed by Michael Modak-Truran, who says the documentary is suited for Faulkner devotees and novices.

Filmmakers spent a couple of weeks filming at Southeast in 2018. The film, which was five years in the making, includes interviews with Hamblin, who was partly responsible for bringing the collection, originally owned by St. Louisan Louis Daniel Brodsky, to the university.

"SEMO was a steadfast partner through the entire process," Michael Modak-Truran said. "We are grateful to the entire SEMO team for their invaluable contributions."

Hamblin attended the premier of the movie earlier this year in Mississippi.

"The documentary is beautifully done," Hamblin said. "The actor they found to play Faulkner does a tremendous job. They found other people to play different roles. The dramatization was well done, and the photography is sensational."

The Rare Book Room is part of the Center for Faulkner Studies at Kent Library on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The room hosts the Brodsky Collection, one of four major Faulkner collections in the world. Bob Miller

Hamblin said he was among a dozen or so scholars who were interviewed.

Faulkner, a pipe-smoking Southerner raised in Mississippi, is known as one of America's literary giants, among the likes of Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway. Hamblin said Faulkner has been called "the Shakespeare of the U.S." Faulkner is known to have taken risks in his writing, both in style and subject matter. He often told narratives through the stream-of-consciousness of his characters, sometimes eliminating punctuation altogether during these introspective passages or dialogue.