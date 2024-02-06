SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns

Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State University’s child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved.

Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the center at 2089 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau have been temporarily moved to other locations along with the university staff members who work at the center.

According to Ann Hayes, director of the university communications, the moisture problem in the leased building was discovered a few weeks ago.

“In late January, we observed increased levels of moisture on various walls and windows throughout the building,” Hayes said. “There was also a rug someone noticed was wet and that’s how it first started.”

The university conducted an indoor air quality assessment of the building in early February.

Southeast Missouri State University's University School for Young Children is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau. JAY WOLZ

“Test results indicated varying levels of moisture throughout the facility, suggesting a presence of mold,” Hayes said, but added there was “no evidence that the numbers reached dangerous levels.”