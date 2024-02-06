All sections
NewsMarch 10, 2020

SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns

Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State University’s child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the center at 2089 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau have been temporarily moved to other locations along with the university staff members who work at the center...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Southeast Missouri State University's University School for Young Children is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau. Moisture and mold concerns have temporarily closed the facility, 2089 Bessie St. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the facility have been moved to alternate locations.
Southeast Missouri State University's University School for Young Children is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau. Moisture and mold concerns have temporarily closed the facility, 2089 Bessie St. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the facility have been moved to alternate locations.JAY WOLZ

Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State University’s child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved.

Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the center at 2089 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau have been temporarily moved to other locations along with the university staff members who work at the center.

According to Ann Hayes, director of the university communications, the moisture problem in the leased building was discovered a few weeks ago.

“In late January, we observed increased levels of moisture on various walls and windows throughout the building,” Hayes said. “There was also a rug someone noticed was wet and that’s how it first started.”

The university conducted an indoor air quality assessment of the building in early February.

Southeast Missouri State University's University School for Young Children is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University's University School for Young Children is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau.JAY WOLZ

“Test results indicated varying levels of moisture throughout the facility, suggesting a presence of mold,” Hayes said, but added there was “no evidence that the numbers reached dangerous levels.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mold exposure can cause a variety of health issues such as eye, sinus, throat and, in some cases, skin irritation.

Starting Feb. 19, the University School for Young Children temporarily moved its services for 2-year-olds, preschoolers and after-school care for school-age children to the university’s International Village, 1025 N. Sprigg St.

A few days later, on Feb. 24, the center moved its services for toddlers and infants to a location formerly occupied by A Child’s Journey Learning Center, 3037 Lexington Ave., which had ceased operations as a child care facility in January.

Hayes said it is uncertain at this time how long the relocation will last or when the moisture and mold situation at the Bessie Street location will be resolved.

“The date for completion is not yet known, but likely could be at least two more months,” Hayes said, adding the university is working with the building’s owner, S&S Interiors, to complete repairs to the building’s HVAC system and repair some interior damage caused by the excess moisture.

“Throughout this process, the health and safety of the children and our staff has been our No. 1 priority,” she said. “While families experienced a slight disruption in service while the school was being relocated, the university is very pleased this was not more than a few business days and that it was able to resume the quality services it offers in these new locations.”

According to Southeast’s website, University School for Young Children was formed in 2012 with the blending of the university’s Center for Child Studies and its Child Enrichment Center into one program. The facility has 26 employees plus student staff members and serves as a training site for about 40 early childhood education students at the university.

