SEMO regents raise tuition for fall semester

Tuition and general fees will go up by nearly 8.5% in the upcoming fall semester for in-state undergraduates at Southeast Missouri State University, from $267.50 to $290.50 per credit hour.

In its Thursday meeting, the SEMO Board of Regents approved the increase while voting to eliminate several general fees and rolling those costs into tuition as a revenue replacement.

"Students are beginning to prefer flexible delivery modalities for their education, and we didn't want the fees to be a barrier to student choices," said Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration.

"We were seeing increasing frustration from students about what the fees are and how they were being applied," he added.

Of the 13 four-year public universities in Missouri, SEMO will rank eighth in tuition and fees in the 2021-2022 academic year, according to information supplied by the university.

SEMO's tuition and general fees will total $4,357.50 in Fall 2021, more expensive than Truman State, Lincoln University, Missouri Southern, Missouri Western and Harris Stowe.

The most expensive four-year public university in the Show Me State is Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri, at $5,696.25 per semester beginning in the fall.

"From a 'sticker price' perspective, (SEMO) tends to be sit in the middle of our (university) competitors," said Sheriff, who assumed his post in August.

Regent Lloyd Smith said university administration should remember the demographics of southeast Missouri in setting student costs.

"We're not a fast-growing area like southwest Missouri (and) we should be careful about the signal we send to our service area," Smith said.

Regent James Limbaugh applauded the move away from general fees.

"I think it's a nice cleanup (and) it's full disclosure to students," said Limbaugh, adding, "trying to find a price point to find the lowest-cost education option is an inexact science."

Favorable finances

Sheriff told the Regents the original budget projection for fiscal year 2021 called for a nearly $8 million deficit.

Instead, Southeast is financially in the black.

"The bottom line is we are ahead of budget right now by $13.5 million, which is a harbinger of good things," he said.