SEMO regents extend Vargas’ contract three years

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, had his contract extended Tuesday by the governing Board of Regents.

Meeting in special session, the regents presented Vargas with a new three-year rolling contract.

“(Southeast) has benefited greatly from the leadership of President Vargas. He is a tireless advocate for the university in the Cape Girardeau community and throughout the state and the Board felt it was appropriate to extend his tenure,” Edward P. Gargas, regents board president, said in statement.

The new agreement, effective July 1, will run through June 30, 2024. The board also voted the same salary increase for Vargas as was approved for all university employees earlier this summer.

The new contract grew out of Vargas’ annual review, Gargas said, which included an assessment of the university’s accomplishments during Vargas’ six-year tenure and particularly Vargas’ leadership during the past COVID year — one that brought alterations in the way education was delivered to SEMO’s approximately 9,500 undergraduates.