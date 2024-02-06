SEMO Regents approve fee increases

Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved increases to tuition, general fees and residence hall rates for fall 2020, as well as additions to academic programs during their meeting Friday.
Fall 2020 tuition for in-state students will increase by $7.75 to cost the student $267.75 per credit hour. Tuition and general fees for regional campus courses were also raised by $3, and will now cost $181 per credit hour. The raise in tuition was phase two of a slight increase that also occurred fall 2019.
The board approved a nearly 3% increase in residence hall rates for Dobbins Center, Towers East, Towers South and Group Housing. Half of Towers South and Towers East will also be designed as single rooms, with every other floor in each residence hall converted to single occupancy. Towers East fire alarm system will be upgraded in summer 2020, which is projected to cost $891,000.
A motion was also approved to add or raise special course fees for courses requiring extra materials. This motion also eliminated special course fees for five agricultural classes. The board discussed refinancing bonds from 2013.
Business policy statement 01-18 was approved to define restrictions to access certain areas of Southeast, as well as allow the university to issue "no trespass" notices when needed.
An applied management option was added to the Management degree, as well as a fashion marketing option added to the marketing degree. A professional pilot Bachelor of Science degree, to be offered fall 2021, was also approved at the May 15 meeting.
A computer science graduate ertificate and web development undergraduate certificate was also approved.
A motion was also approved to add a pre-kindergarten program to the Lift for Life Academy charter school in St. Louis.
The board approved the conferring of degrees for 1,337 graduates. The meeting also included a report from Student Government President Matt Rolwing as well as a presentation from Nic Wilkins and Diane Wood from the Faculty Senate and graduate student Harman Malhi.
Kathy Mangels also presented a progress report on ongoing and future facilities management projects, as well as the 2020/2021 budget.
The meeting was conducted over Zoom video conference with a livestream available on Southeast's website.
