SEMO recognizes donors at President's Council dinner

Gratitude was the order of the evening as donors to Southeast Missouri State University were recognized during the President's Council dinner Friday, March 24, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event honored members of the President's Council and Horizon Club, as well as the 2023 Friends of the University, Harold and Hermena Holigan.

Carlos Vargas , SEMO's president, thanked the many donors at the event for their kindness in giving to the university in support of the students. He spoke about the success of the university's 150th anniversary celebration Wednesday, March 22. He also said that day coincided with the university's Giving Day and the school more than doubled its goal by raising $360,000.

"I am very energized." Vargas said. "We are ready to start the next 150 years of success for this university."

Vargas introduced the Holigans, saying the Friends of the University recognition is the "highest honor bestowed by the University Foundation." He said criteria to receive such recognition included generous support for the university and "a close alignment with the mission, vision and values we instill here."

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, thanks SEMO donors during the President's Council dinner Friday, March 24, at the Show Me Center. Danny Walter

"Our honorees this year not only meet, but far exceed this threshold," Vargas said.

Vargas said the Holigans both grew up in Puxico, Missouri, and attended SEMO after graduating from Puxico High School in 1959. Harold Holigan founded Just A Math Problem Enterprises, a residential real estate and land development company.

Vargas said the Holigans stayed extremely involved with SEMO and made it a priority to give back to the university and to the town of Puxico by establishing the Holigan Family Scholarship. He said, so far, the scholarship has helped fund the education of 84 students from Puxico High.

In a video, two recipients of the Holigan Family Scholarship thanked the couple for their generosity.