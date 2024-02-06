SEMO postpones spring commencement due to COVID-19

With the end of its spring semester just six weeks away, Southeast Missouri State University has announced a postponement of its spring commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, current social distancing guidelines have forced us to make this very difficult decision,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in a video posted on the university’s website Thursday morning.

More than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students would have been eligible to receive degrees in the university’s spring commencement, which had been scheduled for May 16 in the Show Me Center.

In a message directed to those students, Vargas said the university will reschedule its commencement activities “when it is safe and appropriate” to do so.

“Rest assured, you will graduate,” he told them, “and we will help you with your job search, your preparation for graduate school or however we can best support you.”