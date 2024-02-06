SEMO Port loop track construction progressing

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members received an update on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's upgrades to the SEMO Port during the monthly First Friday Coffee last week.

"[SEMO Ports] are important here, and to the rest of the world," Port executive director Cary Harbison said. "Southeast Missouri actually reaches out and touches areas large distances away from here — we're not just a small-oriented entity."

The SEMO Port is located near Scott City on the Mississippi River, midway between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

The port handles about 1 million barge tons of product annually. Another 300,000 to 400,000 tons of product are shipped out by truck and rail.

Harbison said construction is progressing on one of the company's large, ongoing projects, "the loop track terminal."

The project includes the construction of two loop tracks and a terminal, Harbison said, with each loop measuring more than 2 miles long individually, and includes all connection tracks, dumps and barge loadout facilities.