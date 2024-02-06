Semo Port Loop Project on track to finish in 2023

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority already receives and ships to 37 states and 30 countries, but in a couple of years, a new project could stretch the port's impact even further.

Semo Port aims to add two new loop tracks and a terminal by 2023.

The loop tracks would allow the port to handle larger unit trains and load or unload more at a single time, according to executive director Cary Harbison.

Each loop will measure 2 miles long. When construction is complete, the terminal will add an additional 6 miles of track to the single-port railroad, making it 100-plus-pound-unit car trains more efficiently.

Semo Port Railroad (SE) will connect the Loop Tracks Terminal with the two major western rail systems, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad, along with the Mississippi River.

Some aspects of the $33 million project may cost more than anticipated, Harbison said. A national increase in the cost of construction supplies shot up the cost of some needed materials.

The cost of geotextile fabric the project needs to maintain soil stability rose 25%.

Steel is at its highest benchmark price since 2008, according to Reuters. The project is currently under budget, but Harbison said he fears it may not continue to stay that way as the cost of steel continues to rise.

"We're nervous, but we're hoping that we're under budget enough to overcome some of those cost increases," Harbison said.