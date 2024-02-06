All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 15, 2021

Semo Port Loop Project on track to finish in 2023

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority already receives and ships to 37 states and 30 countries, but in a couple of years, a new project could stretch the port's impact even further. Semo Port aims to add two new loop tracks and a terminal by 2023...

Monica Obradovic
A rail yard that is part of Semo Port is seen Aug. 16, 2017, in Scott City. The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority expects an addition of a new terminal and two loop tracks to finish construction in 2023.
A rail yard that is part of Semo Port is seen Aug. 16, 2017, in Scott City. The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority expects an addition of a new terminal and two loop tracks to finish construction in 2023.Southeast Missourian File

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority already receives and ships to 37 states and 30 countries, but in a couple of years, a new project could stretch the port's impact even further.

Semo Port aims to add two new loop tracks and a terminal by 2023.

The loop tracks would allow the port to handle larger unit trains and load or unload more at a single time, according to executive director Cary Harbison.

Each loop will measure 2 miles long. When construction is complete, the terminal will add an additional 6 miles of track to the single-port railroad, making it 100-plus-pound-unit car trains more efficiently.

Semo Port Railroad (SE) will connect the Loop Tracks Terminal with the two major western rail systems, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad, along with the Mississippi River.

Some aspects of the $33 million project may cost more than anticipated, Harbison said. A national increase in the cost of construction supplies shot up the cost of some needed materials.

The cost of geotextile fabric the project needs to maintain soil stability rose 25%.

Steel is at its highest benchmark price since 2008, according to Reuters. The project is currently under budget, but Harbison said he fears it may not continue to stay that way as the cost of steel continues to rise.

"We're nervous, but we're hoping that we're under budget enough to overcome some of those cost increases," Harbison said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The port also anticipates a slight increase in rail pricing after a contractor's rail supplier faced a small fire and explosion at its plant.

Harbison does not foresee the setbacks pushing back the targeted completion date of 2023.

"We've got two full years to get the entire project done," Harbison said. "We will not delay the end date if we can help it."

Before the project received funding, leaders of the port told the Southeast Missourian they planned to seek a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation that would fund 60% of the cost. They envisioned another $6.6 million would come from a 30-year federal loan.

In 2018, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced a $19.8 million grant for the port through the Department of Transportation's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program.

The grant funded 60% of the loop track project. The other 40% will come from a combination of out-of-pocket money and bonds, Harbison said.

The Semo Port is a huge economic driver for the region, according to Harbison. It currently handles about 1 million barge tons of product a year. Port businesses ship out another 300,000 to 400,000 tons of product annually via truck and rail.

The port, located in Scott City, midway between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, receives and ships across the country and globally.

As the project helps the port move more quickly, the port will become even more vital, Harbison said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy