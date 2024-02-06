SEMO pilot program ready to kick off

The debut of the Southeast Missouri State University's professional pilot program is less than two weeks away with the start of fall classes Aug. 23.

Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG), which will be providing the instruction plus the aircraft for the bachelor's degree program, intends to begin the Fall 2021 semester with three planes housed at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) -- with possible expansion of the aircraft complement in the short-term, thanks to what airport officials are referring to as "a high level of interest in the program."

Enrollment numbers for the program were not available at presstime from Southeast.

Mark Taylor, executive vice president for USAG, said in January he was hopeful of 20 to 25 students in the inaugural class, permitting USAG to keep a low eight-to-one ratio of students to aircraft.

Southeast's university communications office told the Southeast Missourian an event is being planned at the Cape Girardeau city-owned airport in Scott County to herald the pilot program, presumably before the semester starts, but details are still being worked out,.

Higher traffic

Enplanements, the industry term for passengers, reached 1,028 in July -- marking the highest monthly volume since December 2019, before the pandemic, when CGI saw 1,024 enplanements.