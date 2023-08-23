All sections
August 23, 2023

SEMO pep rally to be at Cape Riverfront Market

Southeast Missouri State University will hold a pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, Aug. 26. According to a news release, the rally is sponsored by Old Town Cape in partnership with SEMO Athletics and will be from 8 a.m. to noon on the market lot at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter
Rowdy the Redhawk, Southeast Missouri State University's mascot, will be at a Saturday, Aug. 26, pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau celebrating students' first week back at school.
Rowdy the Redhawk, Southeast Missouri State University's mascot, will be at a Saturday, Aug. 26, pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau celebrating students' first week back at school.

Southeast Missouri State University will hold a pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to a news release, the rally is sponsored by Old Town Cape in partnership with SEMO Athletics and will be from 8 a.m. to noon on the market lot at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

The release stated a spirit rally will begin at 9 a.m. and feature performances by the university's steel drum band and marching band, as well as SEMO's cheerleaders and Sundancers.

"This is a great opportunity to spotlight the first weekend students are back to campus and to get the school year started," the release stated. "There will be exciting giveaways by MikeFM, interactive inflatables and, of course, an appearance from Rowdy the Redhawk."

Attendees are encouraged to "wear their best SEMO gear" as they shop for fresh produce, baked goods and homemade crafts from local vendors.

There also will be booths sponsored by the university's Alumni Association, Department of Marketing and SEMO's Global Medical Brigade chapter. The university's Kent Library, Historic Preservation program and KRCU Public Radio also will be represented.

