SEMO nursing students aid with vaccinations

Twenty-five Southeast Missouri State University nursing students and faculty members volunteered to support last Friday’s vaccination clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the university.

Students assisted in multiple roles under the supervision of Southeast faculty and local health care providers, including screening eligible visitors, vaccination administrations and monitoring visitors after they received their doses.

“This is a part of history and I wanted to help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Molly Dunkmann, junior nursing student from St. Charles, Missouri. “I’m also getting more experience administering injections and working with patients, which is important for my career.”

Southeast nursing instructor Tammie Collins said real-world experience is an important part of the students’ development as they prepare to enter the workforce. The skills they have learned in the classroom and applied in clinicals can prepare them for success, develop confidence in their skills, and be a contributing team member in community health events.