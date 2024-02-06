SEMO not requiring SAT/ACT for admission

A sea change appears to be happening in university education and the tide is accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing (Fair Test), more than half of all four-year colleges and universities in the United States no longer require applicants to submit ACT or SAT standardized testing scores for admission in the Fall 2021 semester.

Southeast Missouri State University is a bit ahead of the curve, making the adjustment to more flexible admissions a year ago.

“We became test-optional with our Fall 2019 incoming class,” said Ann Hayes, Southeast’s communications director.

Current guidelines, Hayes said, call for acceptance to Southeast if a student reports at least a 2.75 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

“Regardless of GPA and (standardized) test score, we encourage all students to apply (to Southeast),” said Hayes, adding the university’s admissions will undertake a “holistic review” of a student’s qualifications.

Some scholarships at Southeast also do not require an ACT or SAT score, Hayes said.

Southeast has experienced falling enrollment since its high-water mark for total student population in Fall 2014.

Six years ago, the university boasted an undergraduate and graduate census of 11,580.