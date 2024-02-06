SEMO Marching Band invited to perform at regional competition

The Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band has been invited to perform during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Bands of America annually hosts three Super Regional Championships that take place in Indianapolis, St. Louis and San Antonio. Each championship will consist of up to 84 high school bands participating in two days of competition.

Only two university bands are invited to perform at each Super Regional Championship, and this is the first year SEMO's Marching Band has been asked.

"This is a big deal for us," said Jim Daughters, director of SEMO's Marching Band. "It recognizes all the hard work that our students are doing with the Marching Band."

Daughters said in the history of SEMO's Marching Band the high point was getting to perform during Super Bowl 5 in 1971. He said this opportunity is a "runner-up to the Super Bowl." He said he was so excited when he got the call he started jumping up and down in his living room, danced and even cried a little.

Daughters said this is not just a proud moment for the Marching Band, but the university as a whole, including athletics and the art, theater and dance departments.