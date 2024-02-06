All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2021

SEMO Law Enforcement Academy promotes alum as new director

Bobby Bollinger became Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy director last week nearly 28 years after his graduation from the academy. Bollinger graduated from the academy in 1993. He served as the academy's training coordinator since 2013...

Monica Obradovic
Bobby Bollinger
Bobby Bollinger

Bobby Bollinger became Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy director last week nearly 28 years after his graduation from the academy.

Bollinger graduated from the academy in 1993. He served as the academy's training coordinator since 2013.

"It feels surreal but amazing," Bollinger said. "I have such a high level of respect for this academy and for those who were here before me. It's actually very humbling."

Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger presents retiring police chief Carl Kinnison with a plaque Monday, July 16, 2012 in appreciation for his service to the city.
Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger presents retiring police chief Carl Kinnison with a plaque Monday, July 16, 2012 in appreciation for his service to the city.Southeast Missourian file

Bollinger replaces previous director Carl Kinnison.

Kinnison retired as chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department in 2012 after more than three decades with the department. He will remain at SEMO Law Enforcement Academy as an adviser.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bollinger said he's learned a lot from Kinnison, so much so "he could write a book on it."

"If I had to pick one or two things, however, it would be his class preparation and how he stays focused on the main thing," Bollinger said. "The main thing — we're here to help people. It's easy to get caught up in the world around us but staying centered and focused on serving those around us was one of the greatest lessons he taught me."

Though Kinnison retired as the director of the Law Enforcement Academy, but will remain a full-time faculty member of SEMO's department of social justice, social work and sociology.

Bollinger's experience includes several roles at state, county and municipal departments. He began his career at Chaffee Police Department and worked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office as a deputy jailer. He also held several positions for the Missouri Department of Corrections and currently works part time for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Law Enforcement Academy leaders hired him on as an administrative assistant in 2011.

One thing Bollinger said he's learned through his work experiences he immediately tries to pass on to students is to never forget the golden rule — Treat people the way you want to be treated.

"It's something I take to heart and reiterate to students throughout the academy," Bollinger said. "We are in the business of helping people, and we must never lose sight of that."

Local News
