SEMO introduces new education master's program

Southeast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program.

The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms.

"This program is designed for those with an undergraduate degree seeking more knowledge beyond undergraduate programs and allowing graduate students to focus their learning," Dr. Dixie McCollum, assistant professor and M.A. in Exceptional Child Education program coordinator, said in a release. "The new program expands the potential candidates who can enter the program."

The program does not lead to an initial teaching certificate. However, it offers coursework to prepare for the Missouri Content Assessment to obtain add-on teaching certification in Early Childhood Special Education and Mild Moderate Cross Categorical for those who already have a teaching license.