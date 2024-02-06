All sections
NewsAugust 19, 2023

SEMO introduces new education master's program

Southeast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program. The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms. "This program is designed for those with an undergraduate degree seeking more knowledge beyond undergraduate programs and allowing graduate students to focus their learning," Dr. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com Academic Hall on Southeast Missouri State University campus as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com Academic Hall on Southeast Missouri State University campus as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Sarah Yenesel

Southeast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program.

The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms.

"This program is designed for those with an undergraduate degree seeking more knowledge beyond undergraduate programs and allowing graduate students to focus their learning," Dr. Dixie McCollum, assistant professor and M.A. in Exceptional Child Education program coordinator, said in a release. "The new program expands the potential candidates who can enter the program."

The program does not lead to an initial teaching certificate. However, it offers coursework to prepare for the Missouri Content Assessment to obtain add-on teaching certification in Early Childhood Special Education and Mild Moderate Cross Categorical for those who already have a teaching license.

Students must meet the university's standards for graduate admissions. In addition, an undergraduate applying must have a minimum of a 2.75 grade point average.

They also must meet one of the following:

  • have a valid professional teaching certificate;
  • get a qualifying score on the state content exam appropriate for that certificate;
  • rank at least in the 50th percentile in the verbal and analytic components of the Graduate Record Examination (GRE);
  • be under contract with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Temporary Authorization Certificate (TAC).

Students can customize the degree with three emphasis areas: mild/moderate cross-categorical, autism and early childhood special education.

The degree is housed in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies.

