SEMO instructor awarded for commitment to student success

"I think it means more when the students choose you," Lambert said. "I do this for the students, and any way I can help them be successful in and out of the classroom, I want to try to do that. That they recognized those efforts was so touching."

Lambert said one way she helps student athletes succeed is through teaching sports nutrition classes. She said most students coming out of high school don't receive much in the way of nutrition education.

She said her advice may simply be to remind athletes to eat.

"Some of our football players, for example, will try to gain weight through an increased workout regimen," Lambert said. "However, their schedules are so busy with workouts, classes and practice, they will often skip meals."

Lambert said she has a strong partnership with the university's athletic department, which provides healthy meals for athletes in SEMO's Nutrition Center. Lambert said she and her nutrition and dietetic students also host demonstrations of healthy meals and snacks that students can make in their dorm rooms. She said they also post the recipes on Instagram @redhawkfuel.

Per the OVC website, this was the inaugural year for the award, which was created to recognize outstanding faculty at each school in the conference. The recipients were announced at the 2023 OVC Basketball Championship, with awards sent to each school to honor the winners on their individual campuses.

Other recipients included faculty from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University and the University of Southern Indiana.