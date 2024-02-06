SEMO grads excited for life after commencement

On Saturday, 702 students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Among those graduates were three candidates whose time at Southeast gave them tools to enter the workforce and take on life after graduation.

Hannah Seyer, Bachelor of Science in technology management

Hannah Seyer

Seyer said she fell in love with the processes involved in technology as a high school student on her high school’s robotics team.

“Ever since then, I knew I wanted to go into something with tech,” Seyer, a Chaffee, Missouri, resident, said, adding she also loved leadership roles and the management aspect.

An internship with TG Missouri led to a deeper, more hands-on understanding of the field she’d studied, Seyer added.

Her degree involves four emphases, Seyer said: manufacturing engineering technology, industrial management, business management and technical communications.

Seyer credits that customizability, her adviser and support system with the knowledge base she can now apply to future employment.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without the system and support I found at Southeast, and my family, obviously,” Seyer said — S&W Cabinets in Chaffee is her family’s business.

“I connected with the college and found professors who are rooting for me and really care,” Seyer said.

Jonathan Mungle, Bachelor of Science in business administration

Jonathan Mungle

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Mungle said his time at Southeast was about more than just the curriculum. Connecting with the right people helped land him the work he wants to pursue.

Mungle said he’s a numbers-oriented person, and while he could have learned the equations anywhere, “I needed multiple perspectives on the process. Southeast gave me the tools I needed to pursue a career in this field.”

Mungle’s home is in Cape Girardeau, he said, and during his time serving with the Marines, he had several friends in the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He’d visit on his time off, and those friendships and sense of community drew him to Southeast.

That, he said, and Southeast is a great school.

“It’s very affordable, the teachers are excellent — willing to talk to you,” he said.

What really gave him an advantage, he said, was the industry connections he made by working with Dan Presson, Career Services director at Southeast.