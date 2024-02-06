SEMO goes to the Canvas

The days are long gone when in order to complete an assignment, a student physically had to hand in work to a teacher.

There were no other options.

The rapid advance of technology has now changed the educational landscape by moving much schoolwork online.

For roughly three decades, work for Southeast Missouri State University has been submitted through learning management systems, or LMS, which require an internet connection linked to a laptop or desktop computer -- even a cellphone will do. Southeast recently made a switch to a new system.

OIS

Beginning in the 1990s, Southeast used Online Instructor Suite (OIS), a homegrown system developed by two Southeast alumni to allow students to take quizzes and tests, write online forum posts, check grades and upload assignments to a dropbox.

OIS was found to be a bit cumbersome because faculty had to build web pages and change their classes from semester to semester.

Southeast began to phase out OIS in the spring semester 2012 and by January 2014, the university had fully turned to a new LMS.

Moodle

A program developed in Australia, the Moodle LMS was adaptable to smartphones, was simpler to use for Southeast faculty and students and worked with Apple products -- something OIS did not permit easily.

Grades were instantly accessible to students once they were posted by an instructor and Moodle created an integrated online calendar.

Canvas

Southeast, citing reliability problems in the six years using Moodle, officially switched to the Canvas LMS during the current Spring 2021 semester.